ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss a 13-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The cabinet that will meet in Islamabad to deliberate over the agenda including job tenure of government employees, matters related to changing of occupation in the green passport.

The federal cabinet is expected to give a go ahead for implementation of health levy tax on cigarettes and injurious sweet drinks in the country.

Approval for the audit of the NADRA accounts will also be sought in the meeting.

The memorandum of understandings (MoU) between several departments of Pakistan and China will also be green-lightened.

Read more: Cabinet gives go ahead to ink eight MoUs with Saudi Arabia

The cabinet is also expected to give approval of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI)’s chairman appointment.

The federal cabinet in its last meeting held on February 8, had approved the ‘Benami law’.

According to this law, people found possessing illegal properties could be jailed up to seven years, with a fine amounting to 25 per cent fair market value of the property.

Those providing wrong information or having fake bank accounts could be sentenced from minimum six months to five years in prison.

