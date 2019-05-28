PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today) in Islamabad, to discuss a four-point agenda.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister office.

Adviser to the prime minister on finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh will brief the cabinet members about the budget strategy for the next financial year 2019-20.

Details regarding government properties of ministries and divisions will also be presented in the meeting.

Sources said, the cabinet will also give approval of ECC decisions pertaining to Kachi Canal while matter related to law and order and economic situation will also be discussed.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will present newly Lundar calendar introduced by his ministry.

On May 21, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had approved an ambitious programme titled ‘Kamyab Jawan’ to empower the youth economically.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan explained that under the programme, the youth will be able to secure a loan ranging between Rs100,000 and Rs5 millions.

She said the programme has divided into two categories, adding under the first category banks will provide a loan up to Rs500,000 at six per cent mark up with lending equity of 10 per cent of the amount applied.

