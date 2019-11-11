PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss a seven-point agenda which would also include the government’s strategy over the opposition’s Azadi March, ARY News reported on Monday.

The session will hold discussions over the current political and economic situation of the country, sources said.

Moreover, the participants of the session will review the government’s strategies and the opposition’s ongoing Azadi March led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Besides reviewing the matters related the political scenario, the cabinet is likely to approve the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) member.

A briefing will be given to the premier over the vacant position of chief executive officers and managing directors in different ministries. The appointment of members of the board of authority under the Healthcare Regulation Act is also among the key points of the session’s agenda.

A briefing will also be held over the formulation to accelerate resolutions of the complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis at Citizens’ Portal besides reviewing the progress of implementation over the previous decisions made by the federal cabinet.

Earlier on November 5, the federal cabinet had given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles which was discussed among the 10-point agenda in the session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal cabinet session held discussion over the 10-point agenda today where eight items got approval from the members. The members were also given a briefing over the economic situation of the country.

Sources said that the cabinet gave approval to the country’s electric motor vehicle policy. PM Khan ordered that the commerce and industry and production ministries will provide guidance to the federal government for the implementation of the policy.

