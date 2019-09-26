ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on October 1 (Tuesday) where he will get members into confidence over his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and meetings with global leaders.

The session will also review the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides discussing the 16-point agenda and overseeing the progress of implementation of previous decisions.

Sources said that the federal government will mull over new projects of public interests and approval of the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and special committee on privatisation.

The high-ups will consider bringing the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) completely under the ministry besides reviewing implementation of decisions regarding the Pakistan Halal Authority.

The federal government will mull amendment in Rules of Business for making the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) under the ministry.

E-Commerce policy framework will also be reviewed and discussion will be held over approving Chinese as official language for United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Real Estate Ordinance 2019 and audit of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) are likely to get approval from the cabinet members.

The government is also expected to approve name for the board of governors of science and technology council. A briefing will be given to the federal cabinet regarding the steps being taken to stop tobacco usage in the country and the construction of high-rise buildings of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

