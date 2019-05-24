PM Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on May 28

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda as its session is summoned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 28 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

A briefing would be given on strategy paper of annual federal budget by the officials.

An implementation report will be produced before the federal cabinet regarding its previous decisions, sources said. Officials will present complete details of assets under administration of different ministries.

Moreover, the decisions of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) will be presented for approval.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan will gain confidence in federal cabinet prior to his visit to Saudi Arabia.

On May 21, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had approved an ambitious programme titled ‘Kamyab Jawan’ to empower the youth economically.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’

Speaking at a press briefing, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan explained that under the programme, the youth will be able to secure a loan ranging between Rs100,000 and Rs5 millions.

She said the programme has divided into two categories, adding under the first category banks will provide a loan up to Rs500,000 at six per cent mark up with lending equity of 10 per cent of the amount applied.

Dr Awan said the cabinet also pondered over the rupee depreciation and its impact on inflation. The cabinet was informed that Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will unveil a long term economic plan on Saturday (May 25).

She said the cabinet also approved the decisions taken during the last meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee.

