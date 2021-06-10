Investors should be facilitated for doing businesses: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the federal ministries and provincial governments to facilitate investors for doing businesses in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session to review the steps for promoting investment and ease in doing businesses.

The session was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman and provincial chief ministers.

Read: Incentives for manufacturing, construction, other sectors led to economic recovery in FY21: Tarin

The Board of Investment (BoI) secretary briefed the steps taken to dismantle existing barriers to investment and businesses.

PM Khan said that investors should be facilitated for doing businesses by the federal ministries and the provincial governments.

The premier added that the country is heading towards economic stability, however, investment is a key component to sustain and accelerate economic growth.

He also directed the federal ministries and provincial governments to promote investment and timely achievement of investment targets.

Comments

comments