Govt will review recommendations tabled by flour mills: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has met Prime Minister Imran Khan today where they discussed matters related to flour supplies and its availability on reasonable prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PFMA delegation was comprising the present and former chairman and other representatives of the flour mills. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA), Abdul Razak Dawood, Jamshed Iqbal and others have also attended the meeting.

The delegation members have thanked the premier for holding a meeting with them for the flour-related issues. They presented recommendations before PM Imran Khan regarding the availability of flour and its supplies across the country.

PM Khan said that the recommendations tabled by the flour mills’ representatives will be reviewed by the federal government. He said that the uninterrupted flour supply to the nationals and stability in its price possess importance for the federal government.

He added that the government will take the necessary steps after holding consultations with the stakeholders.

