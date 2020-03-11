ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of seven housing projects for the construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of Rs100 billion in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, six projects will be run under the supervision of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundations and one project is related to Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own but also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities.

The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a series of housing projects in the country to fulfil the needs of nationals to get their own homes. In July last year, PM Imran Khan had highlighted that the country is facing a shortage of 12.5 million housing units.

On March 3, the premier had declared 2020 as the year of employment and jobs of Pakistanis as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government finalised further plans to provide relief to the nationals.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event for distributing interest-free loans under PM’s Low-Cost Housing Scheme, said that the federal government launched many projects for the uplift of needy people besides launching three mega housing projects that will also generate job opportunities for the nationals.

He congratulated the housing minister Tariq Bashir Cheema for providing opportunities to the deserved segments of the country to construct their own houses.

“Salaried persons will get relief for constructing their own houses under the housing schemes launched by the federal government. A developed society has always prioritised to support its weak segment and moving towards the construction of low-cost houses by welfare institution is a major step.”

