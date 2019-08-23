PM Khan directs immediate construction of more garbage transfer stations in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed authorities concerned for the immediate construction of garbage transfer stations in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

This he stated during his meeting with the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, who called on him to apprise about the progress made so far in the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive in Islamabad today.

“Karachi is the economic hub of the country”, PM said and added that garbage should be dumped in a proper manner in order to restore city’s historical beauty.

PM Khan regretted that garbage has turned lives of Karachiities miserable. He also directed elected members of the assembly from Karachi to join hands in ‘Clean Karachi’ drive.

As many as 1,000 tractors and more than 200 dumpers are being used in the drive, which kicked off on August 4 in the metropolis.

In a media briefing in Karachi, he had said Frontier Works Oragnisation (FWO) would play an important role in the cleanliness campaign.

Ali Zaidi said the campaign would be carried out in cooperation with Karachi Metropolation corporation and all the district municipal corporations in the city.

