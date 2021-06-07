ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident at Ghotki which left thirty passengers dead.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan asked Railways Minister Azam Swati to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for families of the deceased.

Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2021

Imran Khan also ordered a comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.

At least thirty passengers were killed and more than fifty injured after a collision between two trains near Ghotki this morning.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.

The Police sources said four bogies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident and the death toll is feared to rise.

Rescue operation continues at the site of the accident.

