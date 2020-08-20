ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters pertaining to Constitutional, political and legal affairs were discussed. Babar Awan presented the annual calendar of parliament sessions to PM Khan.

The prime minister approved a new parliamentary year and expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s third parliamentary year will be the year of development and bring more prosperity in the country.

On the occasion, PM’s advisor Babar Awan said that National Assembly (NA) will meet every month according to a new scheduled prepared by the incumbent for the lower house of parliament. “Parliament will work 133 days in the next parliamentary year,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament today [Thursday] to formally start the third parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

The president has summoned the joint sitting under Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution. According to the notification, the president will address the joint sitting to mark the start of third parliamentary year of the incumbent government.

Parliamentary sources said that the president in his address will throw light on government’s two years performance. He will also make Pakistan’s renewed pledge for support of Kashmir cause.

