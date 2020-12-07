PM Imran Khan summons meeting of govt spokespersons today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of the government spokespersons at 4:30 pm today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The session will review the political and economic situation of the country. The participants of the meeting will also review the ongoing political movement of the opposition party.

A briefing will be given on the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government to curb its spread.

PM Imran Khan will address the spokesperson to brief over the federal government’s strategy to fight against coronavirus and economic targets of the country.

Moreover, the premier will also provide guidelines to the spokespersons regarding the government’s narrative.

Comments

comments