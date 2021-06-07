ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has inaugurated a mobile unit for a one-window operation for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS), ARY News reported.

The mobile unit has been launched jointly by the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The unit will provide hassle-free information to the masses and submission of the applications through the scheme in the pandemic time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Initially, the mobile unit will provide facility to in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas and later it will be expanded to other parts of the country.

Appreciating the efforts of the NBP, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the provision of house loans to the low-income group is his government’s top priority.

Earlier in the month of April, PM Imran Khan had performed groundbreaking of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments.

Read more: Allotment procedure of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments approved

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony the premier had said that 30 more industries are directly linked with the construction sector, the premier said and added that his government is taking concrete steps to further uplift this sector.

Prime Minister Imran had said, the PTI government faced many hurdles in reaching the position and added that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has also removed the flaws within it and is heading in the right direction.

