PM Imran Khan inaugurates One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad as the federal government will establish such centres in all districts of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan inaugurated the first physical One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad and also planted a sapling in the centre’s premises. He is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Faisal Javed and others.

Sania Nishtar briefed the premier regarding the operations of the Centre from where the nationals will get all facilities and services under one roof.

