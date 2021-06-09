Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan inaugurates One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad

one window ehsaas centre inauguration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad as the federal government will establish such centres in all districts of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan inaugurated the first physical One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad and also planted a sapling in the centre’s premises. He is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Faisal Javed and others.

Sania Nishtar briefed the premier regarding the operations of the Centre from where the nationals will get all facilities and services under one roof.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Chinese envoy Nong Rong calls on COAS Bajwa

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia approves 901mn Saudi riyal funding for Mohmand dam construction

Pakistan

Walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18, above allowed as NCOC eases COVID curbs

Pakistan

Court grants bail to PML-N MNA Javed Latif

[X] Close