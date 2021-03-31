PM Imran Khan to directly interact with public via telephone on April 04

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly interact with the public via telephone on April 04, ARY NEWS reported quoting PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed Khan announced that the prime minister would be interacting with the public and answering their questions on April 04 (Sunday).

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر براہِ راست بات کریں-

4 اپریل بروز اتوار-وقت اورفون نمبر سے متعلق جلد بتا دیا جائیگا –

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپ کی بات چیت – ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/HB47g7fveN — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 31, 2021



“Your Questions and prime minister’s answers,” he said in his tweet while elaborating that the timings and the numbers would be shared soon. He said that the conversation with the prime minister would be broadcasted live on television, radio, and digital media.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone as on February 01, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

During the conversation, Imran Khan shared that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

“I personally met with the heads of the banks and took measures needed for issuing loans for the housing sector,” Imran Khan said while responding to queries of the masses via telephone.

