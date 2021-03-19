Web Analytics
PM Imran inaugurates tunnels along Swat Expressway

PM Imran Khan

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday three newly-built tunnels along the 80-kilometre long Swat Expressway.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director general briefed the premier minister about the project. He said the 80-long expressway comprises seven interchanges and three new tunnels of 1,266, 271 and 324 meters length.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed accompanied the premier on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Malakand University where he inaugurated a new Academic Block and Examination Centre. The PM also inaugurated Women sub campus Batkhella, Malakand District.

