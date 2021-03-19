PM Imran inaugurates tunnels along Swat Expressway

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday three newly-built tunnels along the 80-kilometre long Swat Expressway.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director general briefed the premier minister about the project. He said the 80-long expressway comprises seven interchanges and three new tunnels of 1,266, 271 and 324 meters length.

PM @ImranKhanPTI visited Swat Expressway. DG FWO briefed the PM and told that the 80KM long expressway comprises 7 Interchanges and 3 new tunnels of 1266, 271 and 324 meters length have been built. Later, the PM oversaw and inaugurated the tunnels.#PMIKinSwat pic.twitter.com/FoDN7sJsFE — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 19, 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed accompanied the premier on the occasion.

ڈائریکٹر جنرل فرنٹیر ورکس آرگنائزیشن نے وزیر اعظم کو بریفنگ دیتے ہوئے بتایا کے 80 کلومیٹر طویل سوات ایکسپریس وے پر 7 انٹرچینج قائم ہیں۔ ایکسپریس وے پر تین سرنگیں نکالی گئیں ہیں جن کی لمبائی 1266, 271 اور 324 میٹر ہے۔#PMIKinSwat pic.twitter.com/hDfpzrJTKU — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 19, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Malakand University where he inaugurated a new Academic Block and Examination Centre. The PM also inaugurated Women sub campus Batkhella, Malakand District.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited Malakand University and inaugurated a new Academic Block and Examination Centre. The PM also inaugurated Women sub campus Batkhella, Malakand District. #PMIKinSwat pic.twitter.com/joIibxi5Gh — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 19, 2021

