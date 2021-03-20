PM Imran Khan to perform official duties from isolation: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue to perform his official duties in a usual manner from isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister will continue to perform national and government affairs. “He is currently overseeing the key government affairs,” they said.

If needed, the sources said that Imran Khan could chair a meeting via video link. The decision to hold the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday in the prevailing situation will also be taken on Sunday (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. He in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Later, Faisal Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing very well after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

About vaccination, SAPM Dr. Faisal said that PM was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus. “He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines,” it said.

Dr Faisal Sultan urged people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated.

The SAPM said the countrywide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive continues without any hurdle and citizens above 70 years, can get themselves vaccinated from anywhere, there is no barrier for them.

The minister urged the citizens to be “very very careful” as the new strain spreads “faster and is more deadly”. He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has reached above 10 percent in some cities of the country.

