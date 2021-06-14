PM praises ITP constable who kept performing duties despite getting injured

ISLAMABAD: In order to encourage a dutiful traffic official, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) head constable Qaiser Shakeel at PM House, ARY News reported on Monday.

An ITP head constable Qaiser Shakeel has been summoned at PM House by the premier to praise his dutifulness who kept performing duties despite getting wounded.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی ٹریفک پولیس اہلکار قیصر شکیل کی حوصلہ افزائی. وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ہیڈ کانسٹیبل قیصر شکیل کو دورانِ ڈیوٹی زخمی ہونے کے باوجود اپنی ذمہ داریاں احسن طریقے سے ادا کرنے پر انہیں وزیرِ اعظم ہاؤس بلا کر حوصلہ افزائی کی اور شاباش دی۔ pic.twitter.com/SHxVSlLnfF — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 14, 2021

Qaiser Shakeel had been wounded on June 9, however, he returned to his duty two days after getting rest. For setting a great example of dutifulness, PM Imran Khan has announced to reward the traffic constable.

The premier said that other officials should follow the example set by ITP head constable Qaiser Shakeel.

Comments

comments