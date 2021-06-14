Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM praises ITP constable who kept performing duties despite getting injured

imran khan itp qaiser shakeel wounded constable dutiful

ISLAMABAD: In order to encourage a dutiful traffic official, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) head constable Qaiser Shakeel at PM House, ARY News reported on Monday.

imran khan itp qaiser shakeel wounded constable dutiful

An ITP head constable Qaiser Shakeel has been summoned at PM House by the premier to praise his dutifulness who kept performing duties despite getting wounded.

Qaiser Shakeel had been wounded on June 9, however, he returned to his duty two days after getting rest. For setting a great example of dutifulness, PM Imran Khan has announced to reward the traffic constable.

The premier said that other officials should follow the example set by ITP head constable Qaiser Shakeel.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Must download Covid prevention app if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

Pakistan

First spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi on Friday: Met Office

Pakistan

Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta IED blast

Pakistan

PM chairs session on targeted subsidy program for poor-income class

[X] Close