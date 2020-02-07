Jahangir Tareen calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today where they discussed overall political situation and party matters, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

On Thursday, it emerged that Jahangir Tareen was scheduled to meet PM Imran Khan today (Friday) to discuss matters related to coordination with the coalition partners of the PTI-led federal government.

According to sources, the prime minister would meet the top party leader and issues regarding agriculture, overall political scenario and party matters would come under discussion during the meeting.

Read: Jahangir Tareen tasked for contacting coalition partners of PTI govt

The two would also discuss matters relating to the committees formed for addressing reservations raised from the coalition partners.

The senior party leader was recently returned from vacations amid reservations raised from coalition partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

On January 23, Tareen had expressed hopes that the coalition partners of the federal government will rejoin the cabinet next week as talks with them remained successful.

Read: Inside story of meeting between PTI, PML-Q leaders

Jehangir Tareen, while talking to journalists, said the impression of a weak government was only restricted to media houses where channels were seen predicting the departure of the present government while broadcasting different shows in prime time.

The politician clarified that the government has convinced its ally political parties and the coalition partners will rejoin federal cabinet next week. He said that the government is not facing any danger from its coalition partners.

He further predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country. He added that the local government election will be held in 2020.

