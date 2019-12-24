PM to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Sharif-Khushab canal on Dec 26

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Jalalpur Sharif-Jhelum canal on December 26 during his upcoming visit to Jhelum’s Pind Dadan Khan Tehsil, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that PM Imran Khan will pay a visit to Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday where he will lay the foundation stone of the Jalalpur Sharif-Jhelum canal.

He said it will be the first visit of Imran Khan to Jhelum after becoming prime minister from where he will initiate his public contact campaign. The premier is likely to make announcements of megaprojects and also address a public gathering.

The organisers have commenced preparations to welcome PM Khan upon his arrival and also established a helipad at the site of public gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had also scheduled his visit to Karachi on Friday, December 27, sources close to the government quarters disclosed on Saturday.

The prime minister will be apprised with development efforts underway in the metropolis in a formal briefing by the ministers, sources claimed further.

Sources further entailed that the prime minister will hold meetings with government functionaries of the city along with government allies.

