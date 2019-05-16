ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister House, they exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

Few days earlier, the ambassador of Japan to Pakistan also met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

They pledged to further improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

Matsuda acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

