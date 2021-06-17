ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI will be held at the Parliament House.

The meeting will discuss the overall political situation in the country. Consultations will be held on the recent incidents that took place in the National Assembly (NA) during the ongoing budget session, while the meeting will also devise a strategy for the passage of the federal budget for FY2021-22.

All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the meeting.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly witnessed a rumpus as lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches once again created chaos, resulting in Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s third and another failed attempt to complete his speech on the federal budget 2021-22.

Read more: Shehbaz again fails to deliver budget speech as ruckus mars NA session

Earlier, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the use of foul language during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The order released by Speaker NA stated that on 14th and 15th June 2021 during the speech of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the budget 2021-22, the conduct of seven lawmakers was grossly disorderly as they violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

The entry of seven lawmakers namely, MNA, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah has been banned.

Comments

comments