PM Imran Khan contacts Indonesian president over IoK situation

ISLAMABAD/JAKARTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Indonesian President Joko Widodo in which he apprised him regarding the Indian aggression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the latest situation of the valley after the revocation of the special status of IoK.

PM Khan showed deep concerns over the current situation of the occupied Kashmir during his first-ever telephonic conversation with the Indonesian president.

“India is violating international laws and resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN).”

The premier expressed fears of genocide of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), saying that the Indian troops are planning mass murder citing the current scenario. He urged the international community to play its due role over the Kashmir dispute.

President Joko Widodo was also informed of Pakistan’s efforts for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogues.

Widodo said that the Indian government should have resolve the dispute in accordance with the resolution of the United States Security Council (UNSC) and international laws.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS).

In a series of tweets, he said the attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.

The PM expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan.

Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

