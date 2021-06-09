ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the federal government has prioritised to make weak segment self-sufficient in employment besides providing financial assistance to them, ARY News reported.

While chairing a high-level meeting regarding the Kamyab Pakistan program in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan said that for the first time in Pakistan, a comprehensive strategy has been devised to bring the poor out of poverty.

He said that China has lifted millions of people out of poverty in the last 30 years. The premier added that the government wants to make the weak segment self-sufficient in employments besides providing financial assistance to them.

The high-level meeting on the Kamyab Pakistan program was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) chairman, Habib Bank chairman, Bank of Punjab president, senior officers and stakeholders.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed over the Kamyab Karobar and Hunarmand programs under the Kamyab Jawan programme.

A briefing was made over the inclusion of Kamyab Kissan, Kamyab Karobar, Hunarmand Pakistan, low-cost housing schemes and lending program for Kamyab Pakistan Housing in one program titled Kamyab Pakistan program.

Under the program, the applicants will be provided loans for housing, business and agriculture by the federal government.

