PM Khan to visit Karachi on July 11, confirms Governor Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday confirmed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi on July 11 (Thursday) and he will also meet traders’ community, ARY News reported.

Governor Imran Ismail, while addressing an event in Karachi, said, “The present government is a business-friendly government. Our economy will not be empowered until investments in the country.”

“PM Khan has commenced holding consultations with the business community. The current economic situation is not that worse as the opposition propagated. I’ve always held talks with traders’ community after directions of the premier. We will not take such steps which create problems for the business community.”

The governor said that the traders wanted to pay taxes but differences emerged over its procedures. He expressed hopes that the government and traders’ community will find solution of the problems soon.

Ismail detailed that PM Khan will announce Rs42.5 billion and Rs5 billion funds separately for the development of Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan.

“200 RO plants will be given to Mayor Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar by the government,” he added.

While commenting over the traders’ strike call, Governor Ismail said that strikes cannot resolve issues and always dented development pace of the country.

Earlier, it emerged that the Karachi-based traders had withdrawn call for a three-day shutter down strike after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

Talking to journalists, Singh governor thanked the traders for taking back the strike call and added that the business community presented their proposal in connection with tax collection and revenue generation during the meeting.

