PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Karachi tomorrow on a day long visit to attend a fund raiser for Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital, reported ARY News.

The Prime Minister will make his way to the biggest city of Pakistan tomorrow to attend a fund raiser and is reported to visit district Ghotki later in the day.

The Ghotki visit will be in relation to the passing of Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar who had been an ex-Chief Minister to Sindh and was the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control between 2018 and 2019 till his unfortunate demise.

Prime Minister will go and pay his respects and condole the bereaved family on the tragedy.

Mahar succumbed to a heart attack on Tuesday which proved to be fatal, he was 52 years old.

Comments

comments