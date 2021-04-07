PM Imran to visit Lahore Friday to get briefings on COVID-19, inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Friday to get briefings on efforts taken against inflation and COVID-19 spread in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister during his visit to Lahore would chair key meetings at Chief Minister House, where he would get briefings on the latest updates on inflation and COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister would also be briefed on the Ravi River project and other housing schemes besides also being updated on an operation against land grabbers in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he himself will monitor the prices of essential items during the holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting in Bani Gala, PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to keep a watchful eye on hoarders and profiteers during the holy month. He also directed to provide Iftar and Sehri to the homeless families residing in Panahgahs.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves Rs7.8bn Ramazan package

Inflation will fall in the coming days, PM Imran said, adding that the country’s economy will improve soon. During the meeting, the prime minister vowed to take indiscriminate and across-the-board action against the mafias.

The federal cabinet had approved the Ramazan package worth Rs7.8 billion to provide subsidies on food items during the holy month.

Comments

comments