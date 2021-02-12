PM Imran Khan to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore today where the premier will hold important meetings to review the progress of development and health projects, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan will inauguration plantation drive by planting a sapling in Jilani Park during his upcoming visit, whereas, the premier will be briefed over measures to curb environmental pollution in Lahore.

He will be briefed over the progress of the target set for establishing 51 urban forest sites.

He will chair the sessions for the provision of universal health coverage, steps for reducing flour prices and an increase in fruit and vegetable markets.

In an upcoming session under the chair of PM Imran Khan, the participants will mull over the strategy for Senate elections to be held on March 3. They will also hold consultations over actions against land mafias and the protest movement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The premier will also attend an event related to Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. In another session, PM Khan will be briefed over the law and order situation, sources said.

