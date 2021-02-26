PM Imran Khan to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore today where he will chair sessions at Chief Minister House besides holding meetings with the provincial lawmakers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier will hold separate meetings with the Punjab governor and chief ministers. He is also scheduled to meet the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) during his visit.

He will be briefed over the administrative and other matters of the Punjab government, whereas, PM Khan will issue important instructions in the meetings. A briefing will also be given to the premier to establish a mega business centre at the place of Walton Airport.

The premier’s visit is scheduled ahead of the Senate elections 2021 to be held on March 3.

During his previous visit to the Punjab capital on February 12, PM Imran Khan had inaugurated Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park in continuation of the efforts by the Pakistani government for reducing air pollution and protecting the environment.

He had announced that 51 sites have been chosen in Lahore to implement the Miyawaki concept whereby a jungle that grew in 50 years previously will now grow in 10 or 20 years.

PM Khan had also chaired sessions for the provision of universal health coverage, steps for reducing flour prices and an increase in fruit and vegetable markets. The premier had also discussed the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections and actions against land mafias.

