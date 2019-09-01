PM Imran to review performance of Punjab’s cabinet during Lahore visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay one-day visit to Lahore in order to review the performance of Punjab’s cabinet on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

PM Khan will chair a high-level session to review the performance of the provincial cabinet during his day-long visit to Lahore.

Sources said that the premier will also hold separate meetings with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Moreover, PM Khan will also be briefed over the security arrangements during Muharram.

Read More: PM postpones Lahore visit due to escalating tensions on LoC, Kashmir

Earlier on August 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had postponed his pre-scheduled visit to Lahore tomorrow due to rising tensions in Kashmir and cross border firing incidents at the Line of Control (LoC).

As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was to visit Punjab’s city of Lahore in an official capacity where he was set to kick start a plantation drive. He was scheduled to plant a sapling at the Multan road area of Lahore with aims to promote a cleaner and greener Pakistan which had been his agenda since assuming government.

