PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch “Kamyab Jawan Program” on Thursday (tomorrow) for welfare of youth across the country, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held at the Convention Centre Islamabad. The federal authorities have completed preparations for the formal inauguration of the program.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has become active for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) lending programme’s success and held various prominent leaders including Asad Umar, Jehangir Tareen, Faisal Javed and others.

The meetings were held to discuss the final preparations of the inauguration ceremony which is likely to be attended by the central leadership of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), federal and provincial ministers and youth.

This program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

On the other hand, Usman Dar in his media interaction, has said in past, there was no proper mechanism to uplift the country s youth. He said the incumbent government has designed National Youth Development Framework to mainstream the youth on equal level.

Usman Dar said the government also devised state of the art digital platform for the youth to help them achieve their goals of a bright future.

He said National Youth Council has also been set up for the first time at government level.

