PM Khan to launch plantation drive in Islamabad on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The adviser briefed the premier about various initiatives being taken to address the issue of Climate Change. Progress on “Clean and Green Pakistan” also came under discussion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister will launch plantation drive, under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program, on 5th August in Islamabad.

While Urban Forestry Plantation campaign will be launched by the prime minister in Lahore on 9th August.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also set to kick-off an environment-friendly campaign aimed at the eradication of plastic shopping bags from the capital, which is set to begin on August 14.

Read more: Sherry urges govt to make public offices plastic-free

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced to slap ban over usage of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14.

She has urged the masses to use cotton bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

Comments

comments