Serving the masses my only agenda, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on successful completion of two years of the PTI government.

Speaking in today’s cabinet meeting, the prime minister said his 24-year long struggle has not ended yet as he has gotten a lot to do for the weak segment of society. “Every weak Pakistani is the central point of our struggle,” he maintained.

“Sparing a thought for the weak segment is true faith,” he said, adding he wants to materialise his vision of turning Pakistan into Medina-like welfare state and vowed to incorporate the idea of such a state in the national curriculum, for which, he said, he has given instructions to Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Initially, a uniform curriculum will be prepared for 8th and 9th-grade students, he pointed out.

The prime minister said he achieved success through hard work in difficult times. “Come hell or high water, I will not leave people alone,” he pledged, maintaining that the true objective of his struggle is to improve living standards of commoners.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the cabinet on the government’s achievements on the diplomatic front and shed light on regional issues, including those related to India. Whereas, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar briefed the meeting about the government’s plans for the country’s growth.

He said the country was able to curb coronavirus with Prime Minister Khan’s successful strategy. He added the premier would play a long inning after having settled at the crease.

