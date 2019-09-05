PM Imran Khan likely to visit AJK tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on ‘Defence Day’, which will also be observed as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to visit Muzaffarabad tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources further said the prime minister will meet with the heirs of martyrs to express solidarity.

The government has decided to commemorate September 6 as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day to observe solidarity with Kashmiris.”

In this regard, a meeting has been called at the prime minister house at 4 pm today to finalise the arrangements.

The final decision of PM visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be taken in the meeting, said sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a promo in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed on Friday, the September 6.

Families of the martyred personnel of armed forces of Pakistan will be honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday.

“Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds [martyrs]. Every shaheed be remembered,” the military’s media spokesperson said on Twitter.

