ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of his party’s spokespersons as well as the government’s to discuss the ongoing political scenario.

The session is scheduled to start later today at the Prime Minister office.

As per sources, the prime minister will apprise the attendees of the narrative about the current situation of the country.

He will also brief on the government’s steps with regards to the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today to discuss the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Any Indian aggression to meet befitting response: NSC

Sources said that Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership will meet in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting will be briefed about the measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to deal with the Indian move about revoking Kashmir’s special status.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s contacts with world leaders would also be discussed in the meeting, said the sources.

Comments

comments