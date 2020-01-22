PM Imran Khan meets ADB president on sidelines of WEF

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan-led delegation has held a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistani delegation comprises members of economic team and bank officials headed by PM Imran Khan during the meeting where they discussed ADB’s role in economic matters of the country.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh told media that the premier met new president of Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the WEF sidelines. He said ADB played an important role for the stability of Pakistan’s economy and they hoped for the continuation of its assistance in future.

President ADB Masatsugu Asakawa said the meeting with PM Imran Khan was an honour for him which was his first official engagement after assuming charge of the position. He said ADB has also decided to increase financial assistance of Pakistan after International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read: Pakistan won’t become part of any conflict: PM Imran

He said Pakistan and ADB are strong partners since the last 15 years and the bank is assisting Islamabad for the implementation of reforms agenda, as well as tax reformations. Asakawa said ADB will also support the Islamabad’s Ehsaas programme initiated for poverty alleviation by the federal government.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan met his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed bilateral relations. The two expressed the desire to further deepen bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investment.

Read: PM Imran Khan meets Donald Trump on WEF sidelines in Davos

Referring to the recent improvements in Pakistan’s rankings by different rating agencies, PM Khan invited Singaporean businessmen and investors to increase their footprint in Pakistan.

He apprised his Singaporean counterpart of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir arising from the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of last August.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Comments

comments