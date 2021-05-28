MNAs meet PM Imran Khan, apprise progress on development projects

ISLAMABAD: The delegations of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan today to apprise him regarding the progress of ongoing development projects, ARY News reported on Friday.

A delegation of NA lawmakers from Karachi called on PM Imran Khan today where they held discussions over the issues of the metropolis and progress on the development projects initiated by the federal government.

The delegation members include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief whip in the NA Malik Amir Dogar, Ataullah Khan, Fahim Khan, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Captain Retired Jamil Ahmed Khan.

MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh have also met the premier whereas Sajida Begum and Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting. They have held discussions over the current political situation of the country.

In another meeting, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Sardar Ali Raza Khan Dreshak met PM Khan while PTI’s chief whip Malik Amir Dogar was also present.

During their meeting with the premier, they discussed positive outcomes of the federal government’s steps for the development of South Punjab besides apprising him regarding the progress on development projects in their constituencies.

Moreover, the NA lawmaker Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti and a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khalid Gujjar and former lawmaker Mehdi Bhatti called on PM Imran Khan.

They have informed the premier regarding the progress on development projects in Hafizabad and Raiwind.

From Balochistan, a delegation of NA lawmakers including Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali and Munawara Bibi Baloch met the premier where they held discussions over the development projects of the federal government.

