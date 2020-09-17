Balochistan mineral resources: PM Imran chairs meeting of civil, military leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting on the road map for better utilization of mineral resources of the Balochistan province also attended by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, SAPM on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa, and other civil and military leaders besides the participation of representatives of national investors and business community members.

The meeting mulled over properly utilizing mineral resources other than discussing the role and sphere of the Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company.

The chief minister Balochistan briefed the meeting on the framework for utilizing mineral resources of the province.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the exploration of minerals in the province and said that the social and economical progress of the province was amongst his government’s top priorities.

“The mineral resources should be utilized in a transparent and organized manner,” he said adding that the government would extend every support to the Balochistan exploration company.

He further assured the business community of extending support for investment in the exploration process in the province.

Earlier on September 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Balochistan and admitted that setting priorities for development work in the province is of critical importance.

Chairing a meeting of Balochistan cabinet members in his brief visit to Quetta, he said uplifting of underprivileged communities and the development work in the deprived regions is the government’s priority.

PM said that unlike in past governments, where there were promises but nothing was delivered to the Balochistan people, this time we have allocated the highest Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget to the province for its prosperity.

Comments

comments