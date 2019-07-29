ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite the progress on the ML-1 project which is committed to upgrading the railways’ infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Khan made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ML-1 railway line project.

The meeting was attended by Federal Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Secretary Railways Sikandar Sultan, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar and other higher officials.

PM Khan was given a briefing over the development of the ML-1 project.

Read More: Govt to expedite work on ML-1 project

During the meeting, PM Khan highlighted that the railway line upgradation project is the most important strategic project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

” The project will not only modernise the railways but also provide better travelling facilities to the nationals. The authorities should have to ensure security of its assets and arrangements for a safe rail journey to the citizens.”

The premier concluded the meeting by directing the concerned authorities to expedite the progress on the ML-1 project.

Comments

comments