Govt to acquire modern farm technology to develop agriculture sector: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government is working to get modern farm technologies from China and other countries to develop the agriculture sector, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A delegation of farmers met PM Imran Khan to discuss agriculture-related issues and developments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While talking to the farmers’ delegation, the premier said that he has no business and personal interests except to working hard for developing Pakistan. He said that he struggled to get rid of the corruption of the rulers who used to steal and transfer public funds abroad after coming into power.

PM Khan said that the sugar mafia used to fix higher prices of sugar besides seizing the rights of farmers by not issuing their full payments. He continued that the sugar mills association had threatened the authorities over an investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). They threatened to vanish sugar from the markets if a probe has launched against them, said PM Khan.

He admitted that a war is underway against the sugar mafia and the government will win.

The premier said that the federal government resisted the sugar mafia by making amendments to the law. He added that farmers were given the actual price of sugarcane from the sugar mills through the law which bears fruit within one year. He continued that the country witnessed an increase in national n crop productivity.

Commenting over technology innovations, Imran Khan said that the federal government is working on plans to provide easy access to modern technology to farmers to increase agriculture production. He added that steps are also being taken for urea as the country will get urea from China.

PM Khan said that the country will get assistance from China for the agriculture sector as it has been included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that decisions are also being taken for bringing improvement in the industrial sector to enable them to increase profits. However, he clarified that the industries are allowed to increase their profit but not to becoming mafias. He asked industries to pay taxes and invest in nationals.

PM Imran Khan vowed that he will continue meeting farmers in other cities as well.

Comments

comments