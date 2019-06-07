Pakistan desires peace in region, PM Imran writes letter to Modi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in which he once again expressed the desire to step forward for longstanding peace in the region, diplomatic sources told ARY News.

Sources said that PM Khan congratulates Modi on becoming Indian prime minister for the second term.

He stated in his letter that Pakistan desires peace in the region which is the only path to bring stability, prosperity and development.

It is also stated that Islamabad wants resolution of Kashmir and all outstanding issues besides making joint efforts for the development of the [South Asia] region.

“Respecting each other for regional development is necessary to bring the nationals [of both countries] out of poverty through holding dialogues.”

The premier offered his Indian counterpart to show the willingness of making coordination for going ahead after resolving all issues for development and stability of the region.

Earlier on June 2, Indian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan had a positive telephonic conversation earlier this week.

“Both the prime ministers desire for peace and stability in the region”, this he said while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

He said Modi has been elected as PM for the 2nd term in recent polls in India with a heavy mandate.

Bisaria maintained that both Imran and Modi want desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, said Indian media reports on May 28.

The two leaders will exchange views over resumption of the bilateral dialogue on contentious issues between the two countries, reports said.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders after election of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan and Narendra Modi’s recent victory in general elections in India to strengthen his grip on power, media reports said.

According to a well placed Indian official the officials from both sides will be talking behind the scenes over the next few days to decide the agenda of the meeting, an Indian journal said in its report.

