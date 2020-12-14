PM Imran Khan visits Naval headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today where he was received by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy personnel presented the guard of honor to PM Imran Khan. The premier laid a floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters.

PM Imran Khan interacted with principal-staff officers during his visit, whereas, a briefing was also given to the premier regarding the situation of maritime security and the Pakistan Navy’s step to coup with the challenges.

PM Khan praised the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for the establishment of regional peace and vowed that the federal government will provide maximum assistance to the naval forces.

The federal government wants to further promote the maritime sector due to its importance and declaring 2020 as a blue economy year exhibits the willingness of the government for enhancing the maritime economy.

The Naval Chief thanked PM Imran Khan for showing confidence over the capabilities of the naval forces. He said that the naval forces are always ready to safeguard the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

The was also attended by defence minister Pervez Khattak, finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, PM’s adviser on national security Moeed Yusuf, and other senior officers.

