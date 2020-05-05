ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Wednesday to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces where a consensus would be developed on easing coronavirus lockdown country-wide.

The federal cabinet has already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

The decision came during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capital today.

It was also decided that the prime minister and his cabinet members, including all federal ministers, the premier’s advisers and special assistants will donate their one month’s salary to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Over the course of the meeting, the cabinet members were given a detailed briefing on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s efforts to contain its spread across the country.

Besides, the meeting rejected a proposal by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to give up the varnish coating of existing banknotes for the time being due to the coronavirus. It approved appointment of member finance of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The meeting also approved inclusion of 61 food and non-food items in the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Certification Authority (PSQCA). The products added to the list will no longer be sold in the market without the PSQCA mark.

