Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan visits New Blue Area, inspects construction projects

imran khan new blue area islamabad construction projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a visit to New Blue Area and inspected the ongoing construction projects besides meeting builders, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said that Islamabad is also facing the problem of unorganised expansion of the city, creating the issues of cleanliness, sewerage and pollution.

The premier said that he wants to hold regular meetings with the builders for resolving their issues. He added that the government is willing to construct high-rise buildings in Islamabad that will end the unorganised expansion of the city.

The builders said that the tax rate was reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent following the construction policy of the federal government.

Read: New Blue Area’s commercial plots attract record investment of over Rs12 bln

Earlier in March last year, PM Imran Khan had launched the multi-billion commercial Blue Area project in Islamabad. He had said that the Blue Area project in Islamabad will not only create jobs but will attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.

He had said one mega project on its pattern will be launched in Lahore and on in Karachi soon. PM Khan had also visited the proposed site of the project opposite F-9 Park in Islamabad.

He had been briefed that the land will be utilised primarily for rehabilitation of the federal capital, provision of services and improvement of the environment. A portion of the land will also be utilised for the construction of low-cost housing, particularly for the provision of dignified accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ECC approves increase in stipend for Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries

Health

COVID-19 vaccination stopped after chaos at Islamabad’s centre

Business

Sindh CNG stations closed for unidentified period         

ScienceTechnology

Windows 11 is coming: What to expect from new Microsoft OS

[X] Close