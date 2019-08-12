ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of Karachi’s worsening situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to remain in their respective constituencies.

In his message on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Prime Minister Imran directed the elected representatives of Karachi to provide relief to the people of the port city.

He said his government is mulling over to introduce a comprehensive package for the people of the metropolis and vowed to table it soon.

I have directed all MNAs/MPAs of Karachi to be in their constituencies throughout Eid & Independence Day holidays & provide all assistance to the ppl. The Federal Govt is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect & suffering of the ppl of this gt metropolis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2019

The prime minister vowed to steer Karachi out of crises, the city facing from last 20 years.

Rain on Monday continued to disrupt routine life in the metropolis, whereas twelve people have been electrocuted to death in the city.

As per details, at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi over the weekend, as monsoon downpours left large swathes of Karachi inundated with rainwater.

