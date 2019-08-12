Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Khan takes notice of Karachi’s situation

Imran Khan, Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of Karachi’s worsening situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to remain in their respective constituencies.

In his message on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Prime Minister Imran directed the elected representatives of Karachi to provide relief to the people of the port city.

He said his government is mulling over to introduce a comprehensive package for the people of the metropolis and vowed to table it soon.

The prime minister vowed to steer Karachi out of crises, the city facing from last 20 years.

Rain on Monday continued to disrupt routine life in the metropolis, whereas twelve people have been electrocuted to death in the city.

Read more: Rain continues to lash parts of Karachi

As per details, at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi over the weekend, as monsoon downpours left large swathes of Karachi inundated with rainwater.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

August 14 will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day, says FM Qureshi

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan offered Eid prayers at Bani Gala

Pakistan

Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala jail from hospital

International

Lockdown continues in occupied Kashmir on Eid-ul-Azha


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close