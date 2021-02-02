ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered the country’s opposition a condition for his resignation saying that he would resign from his post if they agree to return the looted money, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister made this offer during the cabinet meeting while discussing the overall political situation in the country.

He dared the opposition to resign from the assemblies and said that if they would have the guts to resign then they would have never chosen the path to flee away from the country.

The prime minister demanded of the top opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to return the money looted from the country.

While mocking the January 31 deadline of the opposition parties, he said that neither their resignations came nor they were able to gather the public and bring a long march to Islamabad.

“Tendering resignation requires a lot of guts,” he said and further mocked that how those who ran away after getting an NRO could dare to adopt the resignation option.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) deadline date for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation has expired on January 31.

Besides this, the opposition parties had also taken a U-turn from their earlier announcements including resignation from assemblies, bringing a long march to Islamabad, and refrain from participating in the Senate and by-elections in the country.

Major political parties in the PDM- PML-N and PPPP- have already announced to take part in Senate elections and by-polls.

