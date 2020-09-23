PM Imran Khan orders restructuring agro-ecological zones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to restructure agro-ecological zones in Pakistan in order to compile data pertaining to the country’s potential for enhanced crop productivity and diversification, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the federal government’s measures for bringing reforms in the agriculture sector and the enhancement of crop productivity.

The premier was briefed over the growing population and challenges related to food security, as well as steps for modernisation of the sector. He was also briefed over the progress of agriculture emergency programme, whereas, the participants of the meeting also reviewed the current situation of production of different agriculture commodities.

PM Khan said that it is the government’s priority for ensuring food security. He directed concerned authorities to presented an action plan on medium and long-term projects for the agriculture sector. He also ordered the compilation of accurate data based on the production of different food commodities.

The premier said that the process for making national food security dashboard should be expedited besides establishing a comprehensive and stable system for linking stakeholders with the agriculture sector.

He issued directives to concerned ministries for paying special attention to special economic zones dedicated to the processing of food commodities. He said that Pakistan needs to take advantage of the Chinese experience in the agriculture sector.

Farmers should be attracted and provided required assistance to produce vital crops for exports, said PM Imran Khan.

