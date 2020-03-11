Overseas investors call on PM Imran Khan, laud economic polices   

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Wednesday called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the former applauded the government’s initiative for bringing improvement in the economy, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir and others.

Briefing the meeting, the overseas investors’ President Shahzad Dada said that the chamber comprises of 200 companies that covers 35 countries across the globe.

“These companies are alone involved in US$600 million exports from the country,” he said adding that it could further be raised to US$2 billion using the potential.

The OICCI managing committee also gave its suggestions for improvement in the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that it was their priority to facilitate business community and the government is committed towards bringing more ease in doing business.

The premier also directed the adviser on commerce to take into consideration recommendations from the OICCI and resolve the issues faced by them on priority basis.

We want to implement policies with the consultation of business community, he said and added that they want to introduce business-friendly environment.

Imran Khan urged the businessmen to take opportunity from the current policies aimed at improving economic activity in the country.

On February 11, a delegation of the American Business Council called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, the adviser highlighted the government policies and measures aimed at facilitating the business and investment climate in the country with a focus on the ease of doing business which had been acknowledged by the World Bank as well.

He said that the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses and provide them with a level-playing field as the government believed in investment and export-led growth which was more durable and sustainable.

