ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a parliamentary party meeting prior to the National Assembly meeting on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at the Parliament House Committee Room 2 at 10:00am. The prime minister will present the course of action in the parliamentary party meeting. The PM has invited allies party leaders also in the meeting.

The allies’ party leaders will be taken into confidence before the budget meeting.

PM Imran Khan will clarify in the tomorrow’s meeting about how to tackle with the opposition.

The meeting will also clarify the strategy to respond to the political criticism and inflation.

On Mar 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s parliamentary party meeting.

The meeting began around 3:00 pm at the Parliament House. Important matters came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran to chair PTI’s parliamentary meeting today

All the elected members of the party had been asked to ensure their presence.

On Mar 5, Prime Minister’s House spokesperson had rejected reports that PM Khan had expressed displeasure over Faisal Vawda for visiting the restive Line of Control (LoC).

“Neither did the prime minister take notice of Faisal Vawda’s visit to LoC nor gave him directives,” the spokesman had clarified. “The reports doing rounds about the minister negate the truth.”

Comments

comments