Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser today (Friday) finalized 22 members of parliament for the ‘Parliamentary World Cup 2019’ (PWC2019), ARY News reported.

An official notification issued by the office of speaker national assembly detailed a list of 22 members who have been chosen to participate in the upcoming competition.

The Parliamentary World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to be held in London from July 8 onwards will include 8 different teams from different democratic countries of the world.

The 22 member Pakistani National Assembly team participating in PWC will be lead by Zain Qureshi whilst member national assembly (MNA) Ali Zahid was chosen as the vice captain.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan along with federal ministers, deputy-speaker national assembly and members of provincial assemblies are a part of the 22 member squad.

Governer Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP), Shah Farman also among the final lineup.

PM Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser are part of the squad as honorary members, read the notification.

